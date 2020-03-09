Nowadays, with Coronavirus hysteria breaking out, it’s so easy to become a bully. But with this one incident, we are wondering if an entire nation could become bullies?

Yesterday, a video went viral on Facebook, of an Asian guy being bullied by a huge crowd at El Da’ry, Cairo. If you haven’t seen it yet, here it is..

The shocking footage is showing a normal Asian guy in the middle of an Uber ride on an Egyptian highway. But once he was spotted by people around him, all hell broke loose on him.

People, inside their cars and on the street, started harassing him and guess what? his own Uber driver joined forces in harassing his client. Everyone kept making jokes about “Coronavirus” and the poor guy freaked out.

It didn’t end there, the Uber driver actually kicked the guy out. Yes, he literally stopped and forced the guy to leave the car, in the middle of nowhere.

We do understand the fear surrounding the virus. But we just can’t tolerate such cruelty. Fearing the infection and taking precautionary measures is one thing, and bullying Asians over it is another.

Let’s assume the guy was Chinese, let’s even assume he was a carrier of the virus, the life of the people who insulted and harassed him was under no possible threat. There’s a right way to do things and there’s a wrong way!

What happened is unacceptable by all means. This one video proves what ignorance and lack of humanity combined can do to people.

It is in the time of hardships and crises that nations can show their true colors, and we don’t think this is how we, as Egyptians, would like to be perceived.