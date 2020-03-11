The original concept behind a social media network is to connect people and innovate new ways of communication and sharing. You’ll find this idea on every social media platform, especially one like Facebook.

When they first started out, Facebook groups were merely a means for large groups of friends to connect. Other times, it was just a way so likeminded people would find a safe space to discuss the interests they had in common.

all photos are from the group

In recent years, though, Facebook groups grew and developed and birthed a new life of its own. Now, these groups serve for study groups, expat unions, and even for self-marketing and selling one’s own brand.

Naturally, that last reason eventually led to the inception of the ‘I Make This group’ on Facebook, which has reached heights in such a short duration we just had to interview its founder, Rania Atef, about the group, its activities, members, and its next step.

Q1: What inspired you to start this group?

RA: I always saw how my friends, those with their own small projects would always ask us to share their work on Facebook and other social media so that more people would see it.

This was an approach I, too, needed to use whenever I wanted to increase my exposure because Facebook ads just didn’t work that well anymore and most Facebook groups asked for a large sum to put an ad in.

all photos are from the group

So, the idea came to me—if we’re always asking our friends to share our work so that their friends could see it, why don’t we just create a group of friends of friends so that we can all share our work to a bigger network?

Q2: How did this all grow, though, and how did the rest of the members join in?

RA: I started by only asking my friends who make stuff to invite their friends in and they were all rather enthusiastic about the idea, so we just started sharing what we all do. The products shared were all actually quite beautiful so after all the shares and interaction from the members and people who stumbled upon it, the group went viral!

all photos are from the group

Everyone was excited about it, all inviting their friends and the growth was exponential. In one month, we had already exceeded the 100K mark!

Q3: Did you face any obstacles with the group and its founding?

RA: Not really, no. The only obstacle in the beginning, I’d say, was explaining the rules to everyone that joined the group—how it works and the like. That’s because we had new members every day so some of them didn’t really understand how the process worked, at first. Of course, this is a minor issue compared to moderating the actual group, though…

Q4: Well, what were the troubles with the moderating of this group? What worried you?

RA: The number of posts submitted was much, much more than the number of hours available in a day! I didn’t want to disappoint anyone, but I also didn’t think it was right to share more than 30 posts a day to give each post enough time to be visible and get adequate engagement.

all photos are from the group

Q5: Did anyone come forward with something that surprised you personally, in the group?

RA: I was more surprised by the diversity of talents shown and the quality of work available out there. I was also proud that there seemed to be nothing that we couldn’t do or offer.

I’d had some thoughts before, about how there were certain products that we could only find abroad, but that notion completely changed. On our group, I felt that nothing was out of limits or impossible. Sometimes, the merchandise available was even more creative than their equivalents abroad.

all photos are from the group

Q6: So, do you hope to hold any future meetups or displays for your group members?

RA: We are already planning for a huge “I Make This” bazar on the 20th of March of this year! We’re all super excited about it—it’s going to be unlike anything anyone’s ever seen before with all the skills and showcases that you’d ever want to see.

all photos are from the group

Q7: How do you feel about the group’s rise, though? What do you feel it can offer to its members, other than sharing their talents, of course?

RA: Oh, the group has massive potential! I’ve already created a sub-group that’s only for the project owners, I Make This Group Lab. It’s for the project owners to share their experiences, collaborate, and discuss their training needs which I hope to be able to provide as I’m now approached by many entities who want to provide support.

Social media does make the world go round, doesn’t it?