On Thursday, May 30th, Egyptian actor Asser Yassin announced his marriage to the one and only Abla Fahita!

The man of the hour even apologized to his now ‘first‘ wife Kenzy in a public post, telling her that he couldn’t resist Fahita’s charm. We hear you, Asser!

And we really should’ve seen this one coming!

Abla Fahita has basically been crushing on the actor for God knows how many years now. And, she finally got what she strived for. (lol)

We can’t forget the song she made specially for him on her show!

Okay being a bit serious now (haha); all this fuss broke out when Yassin posted the amazing shoot he made for Sayidaty Magazine alongside Abla Fahita. And we cannot stress enough how much we love it!

Some celebrities even couldn’t contain themselves and commented on the post in amusement!

Social media went crazy; from those who were angry at Fahita for stealing their crush, to those who were congratulating the happy couple and making jokes!

And to be honest, the wedding photos are jealousy triggering. The magazine even told people to stay tuned for the honeymoon photos! (And we really can’t wait, lol).

From our end, we would also like to wish them a life full of happiness! (Take care of Caro though, Asser!)