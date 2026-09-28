Designed around the needs of business travellers and long-stay guests, the 212-suite property combines the comfort of a private residence with the service of an upscale hotel.



Gurugram – 24th September 2026: ONE Atmosphere Suites Corner Walk Gurugram, an aparthotel by Atmosphere Core, has commenced operations at M3M Corner Walk, Sector 74, Gurugram. Designed for business and long-stay travellers, the property features 212 spacious suites across three categories. One BASE, One MORE and One MAX, ranging from 305 to 437 sq. ft. Each suite features separate living and bedroom areas, a functional kitchenette and a dedicated workspace.