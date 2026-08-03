Following a series of releases that showcased his artistic versatility, Lebanese singer Aziz Abdo returns with “Ya Khelli”, a vibrant Egyptian single that revives the infectious spirit of reggae-pop through a fresh, contemporary lens. With “Ya Khelli,” Aziz explores a genre that has become increasingly rare across today’s Arab music landscape, blending reggae’s unmistakable groove with modern pop production to deliver a feel-good summer anthem.

The track is written by Tamer Hussein, composed by Ahmed Ibrahim, produced by Hadi Sharara, and released by Soul Sound Music.