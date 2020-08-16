Adoption is not the most popular of concepts here in Egypt, we get that. We also think it’s high time we change this sad reality. Many organizations have been advocating for the adopting culture for years without serious change, but thanks to this one blogger, the topic is now revived!

What was so different and caught our attention about this particular blogger’s approach is how too on the nose she made her statement. And “too on the nose” in this context is apparently what it takes to get people to actually care.

While many angrily commented saying she shouldn’t post the child’s pictures, she promised she’d immediately remove them once “B” gets adopted. She also thinks that, evidently, this is the only way to make the post more relatable and reachable.

Luli Akram, a mother/blogger took it upon herself to be the change she wants to see in Egypt and dedicated her online platform with many followers to share her views and information around adoption culture.

She decided to make things specific, relatable and personal. She visited the Egyptian Wedad Charitable Foundation, providing care to children of unknown parentage, and photographed an individual case of a 4-year-old boy named “B” – the anonymity is intentional to protect the child’s privacy!

She told his story and explained how he’s eager to find a mom and a home soon. And how if he fails in his quest, he’d have to live in group housing for most of his life.

“B promised to behave well and requested of his future mom to master the meal of fried chicken,” she added!

Luli believes it’s crucial to start breaking the taboos and misconceptions about adoption by simply knowing that you don’t have to be reproductively challenged to consider adoption.

Despite being the biological mother for a young girl herself, Luli is planning on adopting a boy or a girl or both when she is able to financially support them. She wishes others would consider the idea too.

Luli continues to address some of the concerns Egyptian parents may have about adoption saying “I get many comments about how the child may grow to be problematic due to his rough childhood. But I always say that nurture is more important than nature.”

She is a strong believer that with the proper care of a loving parent and a warm home, any child with whatever sort of background would turn out just fine. Reading more about adoption will help to give you a better idea.

Now, we would like to conclude by saying that “B” is not the only case out there, the list is pretty long. If you find yourself qualified to take on a huge responsibility such as that of raising a child, why not consider adoption? We live in 2020 and something as important shouldn’t be a taboo!

Finally, a thank you is in order to Luli Akram for single-handedly taking on such a tricky topic. And, for reminding us of our harsh reality and helping us redefine it.