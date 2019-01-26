On Friday, January 25th, a video showing a cruel unstable mother pushing her son from a small window in a building to the balcony of an apartment in the third floor, went viral on all social media platforms.

The video showed the horrible scene of the “mother” screaming at her child, urging him to go fetch their apartment keys that he appears to have forgotten inside, locking them out.

Instead of getting someone to break the door and let them in, the woman decided to put her son’s life in danger.

The heartbreaking story tightens as we hear the intense screams and sobs of the child who was, needless to say, terrified. And what’s even more frightening was the mother’s reaction; she was still forcefully pushing him and shouting like all of this was his fault.

As you’ve probably seen in the video, there were a couple of times when the child was going to actually fall.

And falling off this height meant that he most certainly was going to either wind up dead or paralyzed for the rest of his life. Unbelievable!

It’s worth mentioning that during the horrific scene, we could hear the neighbors in the video warning her, while she was ignoring them.

But it’s also a bit confusing and strange that no one interfered; and that in a blink of an eye, the child could’ve ended up dead while everyone was watching.

With that being said, some of those who questioned the exact same thing explained that it may have been even more dangerous, should anyone interfere.

Everyone who encountered this horrific video on social media expressed their anger and disbelief.

Most importantly, the National Council of Childhood and Motherhood (NCCM) filed a report to the general prosecutor against the woman for putting her kid’s life in danger.

As a result of NCCM’s response, some sources confirmed that the mother has already been arrested by police forces and that the incident is currently under investigation.

The initial reports indicate that she might face up to 6 months in prison in addition to a financial penalty, with the decision to send the child to an orphanage.

On a side note, as the video went viral, many social media users speculated that the woman is the child’s stepmother, not his biological mother.

However, it turned out that these were just rumors and that the reality is that the cruel person is in fact the poor child’s mom.

Whether this woman is the child’s mother or stepmother; nothing could ever justify the horrendous crime she committed. Even 6 months are nowhere near enough to punish this person. Also, what about the poor child? How is placing him in an orphanage the solution? This is absurd! Don’t you guys think?

Sources: Cairo24

El Watan News