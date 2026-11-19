Cairo, 18 November 2026: Baobab Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of Beltone Holding, has successfully completed two sustainability-linked bond issuances with a combined value of approximately US$51.3 million across Côte d’Ivoire and Senegal. The transactions comprise an issuance equivalent to US$34.2 million by Baobab Côte d’Ivoire and an issuance equivalent to US$17.1 million by Baobab Senegal. Both bonds have a five-year maturity, including a one-year grace period on principal repayments. The issuances support the Group’s efforts to expand access to finance and advance financial inclusion across its African markets. Both issuances are denominated in West African CFA francs, providing Baobab with long-term funding in local currency.



The proceeds will support women-led businesses, private educational institutions serving low- and middle-income communities, and eligible green projects in Côte d’Ivoire and Senegal. The Senegalese issuance closed ahead of schedule after reaching its fundraising target.