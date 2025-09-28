Egypt, Secure Networking, and Best Certified Partner of the Year Award

BARQ Systems announced on September 21th, that it was named Fortinet’s Top Performing Partner Year 2024- Egypt, Secure Networking Partner, and Best Certified Partner of the Year 2024 in Egypt/Middle East. The Fortinet Partner of the Year Awards recognize dedicated as well as distinguished partners and distributors around the world. Fortinet’s channel partners play a critical role in helping Fortinet provide comprehensive cybersecurity protection for all users, devices, and applications, and across all network edges.