Egypt, Secure Networking, and Best Certified Partner of the Year Award
BARQ Systems announced on September 21th, that it was named Fortinet’s Top Performing Partner Year 2024- Egypt, Secure Networking Partner, and Best Certified Partner of the Year 2024 in Egypt/Middle East. The Fortinet Partner of the Year Awards recognize dedicated as well as distinguished partners and distributors around the world. Fortinet’s channel partners play a critical role in helping Fortinet provide comprehensive cybersecurity protection for all users, devices, and applications, and across all network edges.
Egypt, Secure Networking, and Best Certified Partner of the Year Award