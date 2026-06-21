BasharSoft, the company behind WUZZUF, has released its first report on women in Egypt’s labour market, based on WUZZUF data from January to December 2025, analysing more than 5.4 million job applications submitted by over 400,000 active job seekers across more than 50,000 job postings.

Key findings show that while women represent around 53% of university graduates in Egypt, they account for only 33% of university-educated workers and just 29% of the total workforce. Women’s applications receive 6.2% more employer views than men’s and generate 1.4% higher rates of employer outreach and interview opportunities per application.

In 2025, women represented 41% of job seekers on WUZZUF but accounted for only 29% of total job applications submitted through the platform. While 18% of women prefer fully remote work, only 7% of available job postings offer remote arrangements. Gender-neutral job postings offer the highest average salaries at EGP 19,000, compared to EGP 18,000 for male-targeted roles and EGP 13,000 for female-targeted positions.