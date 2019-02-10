By: Yara Tarek

Back in November 2018 we wrote that the London based media company “Beautiful Destinations” might be partnering with Egypt to encourage tourism.

But now we’re 100% sure they’re on board, partnering with “Experience Egypt” and exposing the mesmerizing beauty of Egypt to the world.

2 days ago, Jeremy Jauncey posted his first picture in Egypt

He said that he was invited by Egyptian Tourism Minister Rania Al Mashat to partner with “Experience Egypt“, the official account for Egypt Tourism. He also said that the main purpose of this partnership was to encourage tourists to visit the country and show the world what Egypt is really like.

Egypt’s highlight on his account is so beautiful

He started posting pictures and stories yesterday…and may we say we’re absolutely stunned with how gorgeous they are.

From horseback riding, playing Amr Diab’s songs to having a taste of pure Egyptian cuisine; it truly is the best interpretation of “Experiencing Egypt”.

Check out his stories here; you’ll understand.

Yalla Beena

He confessed earlier that his Arabic is very basic so this is pretty much the only sentence he’s using. But we love it anyway…Can you imagine the number of people who would finally get a glimpse of our beloved Egypt?!

We can’t wait to see the rest of his stories. This a very big deal, people. We’re really thrilled with this partnership. Egypt has many hidden gems that are just waiting to be unveiled. This is going to be Legend-wait for it-Dary Legendary!