So, you’re a new student about to embark on the next big step in your life. Here’s one thing we know about you: you’re terrified. And, honestly, you have every right to be. You’re about to be the New Kid in a completely different environment.

Luckily, though, you’re not completely alone. See, we wanted to help out and so we’ve asked our college goers and graduate readers to give us the best tips they have for new students.

And here it is, all laid bare. These are the best 9 tips you’ll need for Student Survival 101.

“Be Patient” – M.W

You might think this one advice doesn’t mean much, but you have no idea how much you’ll need it. Once in college, you’ll basically want to do everything at once and you’ll burn yourself out early on.

To combat this, you’ll need to be patient and work things at your own pace.

“You’ll have to put up with some things you hate and that’s fine…for now” – N.D

At some level, we all know what this tip means. We’ve all had to put up with things we could not stand and sadly, this won’t be changing in the new stage you’re just beginning.

All you have to do is withstand it. Put up with it for now because, who knows, it might come in handy later.

“Invest in yourself as much as possible so you can reach your full potential” – O.O

Your mind is your biggest weapon. As cliché as it sounds, truer words have never been spoken written. And what does anyone do once they have a weapon? They keep on upgrading it, of course.

Your mind is no different, so you’ll be needing these updates. Whether they come in forms of courses, learning different things, and generally opening yourself up to new possibilities.

“Never assume and never give up” – T.D

In life, two things will generally bring you down. Assuming that you know something even though you don’t, like assuming you’re getting a bad grade or assuming you won’t get a certain internship.

And immediately giving up right after. Never let yourself succumb to that. It’ll just take you back to square one.

“Focus on learning and not the grades” – S.A

So, here’s the thing. Studying has never, ever been about grades. Grades are literally just there at the end of the road and they’ll be gone as quickly as they come.

The only really important thing in this journey of studying is simply all the learning you do and the knowledge you gain. It’s literally why you’re doing this!

“Work smart, not just hard” – N.A

Like the tip above, working hard might never really measure up your actual work ethic or how much you understand what you’re doing.

What you should be doing is putting all your weight into this as well as your brain. Like we said above, your brain is your arsenal.

“Never wait for opportunity, seize it” – M.G

Okay, so here’s the thing. You could be the brightest, most talented person in the thing you’re doing or learning, but if you don’t get up and look for a chance to prove this, you won’t get anywhere.

Rarely, if ever, do opportunities come knocking. It’s you who should be knocking around everywhere for it.

“Don’t build high expectations” – R.G

This is the most important — well, one of the most important tips in here. Don’t spend your time daydreaming about how college is going to be the exact replica of El-Basha Telmeez. It just won’t happen like that.

In fact, the higher expectations you have, the more likely you’re going to be disappointed by the reality. So don’t soar too high, now.

“Sleep” – R.K

This is the most important tip of all in here. Most students tend to forego sleep as something “extra” or “not too important” or “second when it comes to tests and assignments” and that is, honestly, harmful.

You need sleep, that’s a biological fact. Don’t let anything come between you and your health. Yes, even your studies. They can wait.

Straight from the mouths of the recent experts!