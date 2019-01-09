And the good news keeps on coming!

On Tuesday, January 8th, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) named Egypt the host of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, beating South Africa. Shortly after, the National Media Authority announced that the Egyptian Television will officially be airing all the matches on its channels.

Hussein Zein, Head of the National Media Authority has confirmed that they will do everything they can, to broadcast the AFCON games in the best way ever presented on TV. Stressing that Egypt has the ability and capability to host and present such a huge event.

He added that they’re currently making all the preparations for the matches to be aired in the best picture and quality on TV, in order to make the Egyptian football fans happy.

In a related context, after announcing its airing stoppage in Egypt yesterday; BeIN Sports is officially back on and is working normally. This comes after the Egyptian Minister of Youth and Sports Ashraf Sobhy promised to sort the issue as soon as it occurred.

It’s worth mentioning that football fans all over Egypt had some sort of a mini panic attack post the stoppage announcement.

Great news for all football fans in Egypt; nothing can stop you from enjoying international league games now! Also, the fact that the Egyptian TV is airing the AFCON is awesome! Isn’t it?