Cairo, 15th of June 2026 :Beltone Asset Management, a subsidiary of Beltone Holding, has partnered with Telda, the fintech platform specializing in digital financial services, to broaden access to Beltone’s investment products and mutual funds through Telda’s digital platform. The partnership aims to simplify access to investment solutions by enabling Telda users to investment funds established and managed by Beltone Asset Management. through a seamless digital experience that offers zero commission fees excluding precious metals funds, with the ability to transfer redeemed proceeds directly to the Telda card, supporting broader financial inclusion and expanding participation in investment products across Egypt.