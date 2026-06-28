Cairo, 28th of June 2026 : Egyptian homegrown champions backed to accelerate Saudi expansion as Beltone Venture Capital cements its role as the region’s leading builder of consumer powerhouses Beltone Venture Capital (BVC), a subsidiary of Beltone Holding, is doubling down on two of Egypt’s most compelling consumer success stories a direct-to-consumer digital-led home furnishing brand ariika and healthy F&B pioneer Lychee as both companies prepare to significantly deepen their footprint in Saudi Arabia with a combined five new stores opening in Riyadh. The move signals a decisive new chapter in BVC’s strategy: not merely writing cheques but actively building homegrown Egyptian brands into becoming dominant regional players.