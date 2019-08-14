It’s a known fact. Everybody loves Burger. But balancing between decent meat, good size and affordable prices, the struggle is real! A few year back, burgers were limited to fast food chains or a side dish in some cuisines. Today, Cairo’s streets are filled with specialized burger places all over. Some are good and some are bad. But fortunately, a few places managed to master the art of burgers. Here are what we think are the top 7!

Lucille’s

Did you know? A few years back, Time magazine claimed that Lucille’s are the best burgers in Cairo! Yes, it happened! The local Maadi hangout offers one of the best burgers you will ever have. This is one you don’t want to miss out!

Daddy’s Burger

Daddy’s Burger has been taking the food scene by storm for quite some time now. To be honest, it does qualify. If you’re a cheese-fanatic, this is the place for you. With every meal, you’ll get a huge jar of melted cheese that will just make your life better!

Fat Cow

They offer the best selection of consistently delicious burgers for all tastes In Maadi. Yeah, like Maadi residents haven’t had their fare share of good food! Beef, Chicken and vegan; they got it all. Our all time favorites are their Swiss Beef burger and the Parmesan Chicken burger.

Wild Burger

Although it’s a small place in Heliopolis, Wild Burger makes the juiciest burgers in town. Also, their mouthwatering appetizers and desserts are a huge plus!

Shocks Burger

Despite the fact that this is a food truck, Shocks Burger are so high at their game right now that you could easily overlook this! The truck offers all-American styled burgers that mainly consist of chubby beef bacon with American cheese and caramelized onions.

Mince

This one’s for the classic enthusiasts. The menu is limited to a small number of choices , but with Mince it can never go wrong! Their burgers are perfect for lazy weekends; “Juicy Lucy” is our favorite. Next time you’re close to one of their branches, try their famous Elvis French toast Dessert!

Ismail Pasha

The once burger bike is now steadily making its way to the food scene in Cairo. Their branch, now open in Heliopolis, has expanded to include a huge variety of signature burgers, hot dogs and fries. Looking for a cozy atmosphere and extremely good burgers? Ismail Pasha is your place.

There you go, people. Our top 7 list of burgers in Cairo. Wherever you choose to order for next time, we guarantee you will get everything you want and more!