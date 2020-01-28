Let’s be real, going to the gym is an old-fashioned habit nowadays, isn’t it? Well, not really. It’s actually essential, of course. However, the new trend is taking Aerial Arts, Pole, Yoga and Dance classes along with that!

It’s not only that all of those are different forms of art; they’re also entertaining, fun, feminine, beneficial and creative.

And because we know that many people have been into those kinds of arts for a few years now, we decided to make you a list of unique spots that offer those classes in different locations around Cairo and Zayed!

#1 Soul Studio

Soul Studio just opened its doors this January and the number of classes and different aerial arts they have in their schedule is incredible! From Aerial Silk to Aerial Hoop, Pole Fitness, Yini Yoga, Hatha Yoga and more.

That’s in addition to their conditioning, flexibility, contemporary dance, Zumba, Urban Fusion and Salsa classes with the best instructors in town!

Soul Studio is located in Garden City near Four Seasons Nile Plaza Hotel.

#2 Circus Hub

For all the Sheikh Zayed residents out there! Circus Hub is the perfect spot for you if you want to try Aerial Arts; from Silk to Hoop, as well as Pole Fitness and Flexibility classes.

And a big plus, Circus Hub also has designated classes for kids. So if you’re a working mom, this is the place for you to chill with your child for some time and learn something new!

#3 Brass Monkeys

Whether you’re a guy or a girl, signing up in Brass Monkeys and attending their classes will always be a great decision!

If you live around New Cairo or even work there; then don’t miss the chance of trying out their Aerial Arts, Yoga, Pole Fitness and Flexibility classes. In addition to a wide variety of dance classes!

All of those great sessions are taught by awesome instructors!

#4 Project Pole Egypt

With branches all over Cairo in Mohandessin, Maadi and Heliopolis; Project Pole offers Aerial Arts, Pole Fitness, Flexibility classes and different dance workshops.

It also has the incredible perk of offering Kids classes as well. So if your children are interested in those types of arts, don’t hesitate to join the place where great instructors teach!

And there you have it! Have you tried or thought of trying any of those cool arts? Let us know in the comments. And if you have any additions to our list of awesome studios around Cairo, don’t hesitate to point them out!