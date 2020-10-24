Just like we gave you guys the Best and Worst dresses from the 4th edition of the Gouna Film Festival, it’s time to shift the spotlights to the Boys!

Here are 7 looks we loved from the red carpet. And, don’t hold your breath for the worst too.

Khaled El Nabawi

Let’s just say, Tuman Bay stole our breaths away the moment he showed up on the red carpet. Don’t you all agree?

Asser & The Boys

Asser almost never misses with red carpet looks. But this year, his attire wasn’t complete without those two adorable boys of his. Sharp looking gang, right?

Sherif Nour EL-Din

When it comes to looking sharp on the red carpet, our favorite TV presenter Sherif Nour El-Din never disappoints us really.

Nicolas Mouwad

Honestly, seeing a bold looking tux on our red carpets is a once in a blue moon type of thing. Well, this year we have Nicolas Mouwad to thank for that. Kudos for your bold choices, we loved the MJ vibe!

Karim Kassem

Sometimes a traditional black tux with diffraction fabrics is just what it takes. Another hit from our favorite boy, Karim Kassem!

Ahmed Hatem

Thoughts on Ahmed Hatem’s tux? We just loved it. Especially the play at the neck area. Looking hip as usual Ahmed!

So you guys, who’s your best looking man for the night?