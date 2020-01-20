You know us, we won’t miss a red carpet event without playing fashion-police. Next stop, The SAG Awards!

As you all know, the Screen Actors Guild Awards for 2020 took place last night, January the 19th. And we definitely have a thing or two to say . Let’s kick it off with the best dressed.

Jennifer Aniston

This season, it’s the time for Jennifer Aniston to shine. And “shine” she did indeed, in a silver Dior silky dress that made her look angelic!

Reese Witherspoon

Another “Morning Show” star that caught everyone’s attention is Reese Witherspoon. This lady served some serious looks last night in a black & silver gown by Celine!

Charlize Theron

Who can pull off a crop-top evening gown? Apparently, Charlize Theron raised her hands. The bombshell star looked dashing in a Givenchy two-piece and a round of applause is in order for her daring choice!

Jennifer Lopez

Well, hello hello hello, if it isn’t Jenny From the Block all grown up. J.Lo had many failed style attempts this red carpet season. But this SAG look by Georges definitely isn’t one of them.

Millie Bobby Brown

On a scale of one to ten, how much would you give this look? ELEVEN. “The Stranger Things” youngster looked rather lavish in a Louis Vuitton white suit-dress. Can’t believe she’s growing up so fast, we’re so proud!

Sophie Turner

The queen of “Winterfell” surely knows how to dress to impress. The newlywed, Sophie Turner, pulled off a pink Louis Vuitton gown that looks like it was designed especially for her!

Scarlett Johansson

The “Marriage Story ” beauty rarely puts a foot wrong on the red carpet. Last night, she delivered some major mermaid vibes in this backless Armani dress!

Here are our picks. What do you guys think?