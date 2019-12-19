Enough with watching American and foreign series. 2019 has definitely witnessed some really good Egyptian productions that deserve some acknowledgment. Below is a list of the most successful series this year!

Naseby w Esmtak

Season 3 of the hit TV show was just as good as the past 2 seasons. The star studded series with a different story line each 5 episodes is proving to be better with time!

Aho Dah Ely Sar

Unexpectedly, this one was phenomenal. Depicting women’s perspective over the span of 100 years and witnessing a groundbreaking comeback for Ruby, it was simply AMAZING!

3arous Beirut

Another success story of 2019 is the Lebanese adaptation of a Turkish series. Starring Dhaffer L’Abidine and Carmen Besibas, we got tangled right away in the story of this star-crossed lovers and their family feuds!

Zay El Shams

When speaking of Egyptian series, we can’t overlook the Ramadan marathon. And the top one was definitely Dina El Sherbiny’s Zay El Shams. The thriller drama was a tad disappointing towards the end, but what an overall success!

Zodiac

With a fresh batch of young rising stars including Asmaa Abu El-Yazed, khaked Anwar and Mai El Ghety, we had high hopes. But with a story of an ancient curse killing people according to their horoscopes, we got worried. However, it turned out pretty interesting!

Qabeel

Another Ramadan series that got everyone talking was Qabeel. A crime mystery awaiting policeman Mohamed Mamdouh to solve wasn’t so intriguing at first, but after a couple of episodes we were hooked!

Abo El 3arousa

The story of the typical Egyptian family against the world kept us well entertained for the 3rd season. Aside from the amazing performances of the young stars, Sawsan Badr and Sayd Ragab gave exceptionally outstanding performances!

Kalabsh

Directed by Peter Mimi and starring Amir Karara in the role of Selim El Ansary as the most confident and honest policeman, Kalabsh continues rocking for the 3rd year in a row!

So, did your favorite show make the cut?