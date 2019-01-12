It’s this time of the year again, the time you have to sit yourself down for hours on end hunched over a bunch of books and piles of papers. It’s FINALS’ time!

We all hate it, no doubt! But there a few things to consider that can make it a bit more tolerable. A very important one is the WHERE. Where can you find the best studying places?

The place you choose to go study will be your haven during this tough time, so it can be hard to choose wisely. But no need to worry, we are here to give you the juice of our studying years and let you in on the best places to study around the areas of downtown and Zamalek.

We wish we could say enjoy, but we’d be pushing it, so we’ll say this; good luck!

1. 3al Nasya

3al Nasya is by far the brightest cheeriest place to fight away the studying blues. Their creatively decorated rooms and colorful furniture is enough to make you eager to hit the books.

And with their ‘help yourself’ policy, it’ll feel just like home. Not only is their kitchen open and filled with drinks and desserts to have your pick of studying snacks, you can also order in whatever you want.

Address: 31 Mohammed Mahmoud St., Abdeen, Cairo, Egypt.

Number: 0112 870 5902

Garage Co-working Space

The perfect place to binge study all you missed during the semester away from any distractions. They have different private rooms if you are seeking complete privacy and a variety of drinks to keep you energized during studying.

Address: Fifth Floor, 33 Mohammed Mahmoud St., Ad Dawawin, Abdeen, Cairo Governorate.

Number: 0112 986 6657

Sha2et Garden City

The atmosphere and the nostalgic vibes you get once you set foot in this place will manage to accomplish the impossible and actually make you study while maintaining a good mood.

Not to mention their menu that offers everything you need to keep warm and energized while studying in this cold weather.

Address: 2 Etehaad Al Mohamin St., Qasr an Nile, Cairo Governorate.

Qaaf Gallery

No introduction needed, Qaaf’s unique vibes speak for themselves. It is the perfect place to study in style, and with Qaaf’s one-of-a-kind products all around, you will have the chance to reward yourself with an uplifting gift after a hard day of studying.

Plus, you can take killer pictures on your way out, so it’s a win-win.

Address: 5 Al Bustan St., Qasr an Nile , Cairo Governorate.

Number: 0110 004 2804 – 25750799

Hawas

Hawas is basically the definition of cozy. If it isn’t their easy-on-the-eye decorations, it is their homey atmosphere and friendly staff. It is the perfect place to disconnect from the world and concentrate on your studies.

Address: 133 Abdulaziz Al Saud St., Al Manial.

Number: 01025031068

Maktoob Bookstore

When in doubt, go back to the basics. What’s more efficient that studying in a bookstore?! In Maktoob, it will be so easy for you to get in the mood and focus. There are virtually no distractions in sight and with books everywhere around you, it will be very hard for you to drift off from the task at hand.

Plus they have an awesome collection of snacks and drinks that will get you in the mood even more.

Address: 32B yehia Ibrahim St., Zamalek, Cairo, Egypt.

Number: 0100 257 4400

Antique Khana

If you are in the mood for something different before hitting the books, Antique Khana is the place for you.

Their quiet atmosphere, vintage mood and heaven-sent hot chocolate are just what the doctors prescribed to wash away all the stress and pre-exams jitters.

Address: 8 Brazil St., Zamalek, Cairo, Egypt.

Number: 0122 216 8458

We know this time is difficult and no amount of colorful decorations or delicious drinks can change that. However, maybe with better surroundings, you can achieve a better outcome.

Don’t worry, it gets better. Ehm, well… It passes and I guess that’s the point.

Anyway, good luck, everyone!