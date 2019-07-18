So, disaster struck. Things had been embarrassing just a moment before, then it went to downright horrendous.

The thing is, it’s just so funny though!

We know disasters aren’t funny. At least, they’re not supposed to be funny, but this particular one is.

There’s a whole irony to it. Sort of a poetic justice, of the wow-we-really-got-here variety. That’s why it makes you laugh despite everything.

That’s also known as the classic Robert B. Weide formula, which has been recently popularized through a black panel with the director’s name.

You might recognize it.

The Meme

This meme is very easily explained as a funny situation that ends hilariously in the most terrible of ways.

Right after the disaster, the video cuts to credits, on which the iconic song Frolic by Luciano Michelini is played.

Weide has many aces up as his sleeve as he writes, produces, and directs. There’s a lot to choose from here.

So, we have taken the liberty of compiling a list of the director’s most notable works. Who knows, we may find some hidden gems.

The Works:

1) Curb Your Enthusiasm

Larry David’s long, ongoing TV series about his fictionalized self and life is an acquired taste to most. That much can’t be denied.

Weide participated in this series as producer and occasional director, doing some of his most iconic work on Curb’s TV set.

In fact, the scene that started this whole meme was from this TV show.

In this video, we see how one little misunderstanding escalates all too quickly into a free-for-all disaster.

Almost a little too like real life.

2) How to Lose Friends and Alienate People

Another gem directed by Weide, How to Lose Friends and Alienate People, is based on a memoir by Toby Young.

In this movie, we follow Young’s true story about his time as an aspiring British journalist in America.

Though all the names have been changed for people’s privacy in this adaptation, the story hasn’t stopped being entertaining.

3) The Giver

Have you ever wondered what would happen if humans were released of all emotions?

Well, you don’t have to wonder anymore. Robert Weide has wondered enough to write a screenplay.

In this movie, a ruined society has been rid of conflict and pain as well as love, joy and freedom.

Memory, too, as all human history is given to only one person, who has to “use it well”.

As commendable as this story gets, nothing is possibly more surprising than the fact that Meryl Streep and Taylor Swift were in a movie together.

4) Parks and Recreation / Episode: Dave Returns

In this season 4 episode, Weide and the writers ask a question.

How do you possibly go about blowing off a clingy ex when you have moved on to better things and better people?

Leslie Knope (played by Amy Poehler) gives a masterclass on this very specific issue, through lines and a delivery we can’t get enough of.

5) Lenny Bruce: Swear to Tell The Truth

Robert B. Weide was fond of directing documentaries and this is one of his best works.

This documentary is about famous comedian Lenny Bruce who introduced a new wave of humor in America, leading to his arrest several times.

This might sound like a familiar story for some, but Lenny Bruce’s life gets even weirder.