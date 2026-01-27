

Cairo, Egypt – January 2026 – Beyti – an Almarai subsidiary, has been certified as a Top Employer in Egypt for 2026 by Top Employers Institute, marking the second consecutive year the company has received this prestigious recognition. The certification underscores Beyti’s ability to build a high-performing workplace through data-driven people strategies that balance business performance, employee engagement, and growth. The Top Employer certification is awarded following a comprehensive and independent assessment conducted by the Top Employers Institute, covering HR practices across six key domains, including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning and Development, Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Employee Wellbeing.