In a step that reflects its ongoing commitment to supporting food security and promoting social solidarity, Beyti, an Almarai subsidiary, announced the signing of a strategic community partnership with Misr El Kheir Foundation under “Sufret Almarai” campaign during the holy month of Ramadan. The partnership aims to expand the scope of food support and reach the largest possible number of underserved families across several governorates. As part of its Ramadan contributions this year, Beyti is participating through the organization of “Sufret Almarai” campaign in the cities of Tanta and Mansoura, where daily meals are provided to benefit more than 1,000 individuals every day throughout the holy month.