“Boxer in a Cycling Track” is a powerful and visually striking short film that follows special-needs fighter Youssef Mostafa through the defining moments leading up to The Open Republic Championship of Combat Sports. Honored with an Honorable Recognition Award at the Iran International Documentary Film Festival and now touring the Vladimir Menshov International Film Festival in Russia, the film captures Youssef’s unwavering determination and emotional depth with raw, intimate cinematography. It offers a closer look at the heart, grit, and creative vision behind a story that continues to resonate with audiences everywhere.