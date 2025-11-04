Waldorf Astoria Cairo Heliopolis proudly announces that Brasserie Ayda has been named Egypt’s Best Hotel Restaurant 2025 by the prestigious World Culinary Awards.

The recognition, presented at the 6th annual World Culinary Awards ceremony at Forte Village Resort, celebrates Brasserie Ayda’s dedication to culinary excellence, innovation, and world-class service. Winners were determined by a global vote of industry professionals and the public, following a year-long search for the world’s leading culinary destinations.