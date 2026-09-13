Breadfast Food expands the company’s growing ecosystem by bringing restaurant delivery into the Breadfast experience, advancing its vision to build Egypt’s leading everyday convenience platform.

CAIRO, Egypt – 13.09.2026



Breadfast announces the official launch of Breadfast Food, following a successful beta period that saw strong customer adoption. The service expands Breadfast’s everyday convenience platform with restaurant delivery as part of its long-term vision to bring more of customers’ daily needs together through one trusted app.