Cairo, March 2, 2026 – Breadfast, The leading Egyptian platform in e-commerce, announced the launch of a comprehensive internal safety program for its delivery riders nationwide as part of a multi-phase plan. This strategic step reflects the company’s commitment to protecting riders’ health and safety while strengthening occupational safety standards within the rapid delivery sector. The program includes an integrated package of organized preventive measures, including provision of personal protective equipment, insurance coverage, and intensive training programs. It aims to proactively address road risks and reduce daily incidents in line with local regulations.