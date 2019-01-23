On Tuesday, January 22nd; Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, has met with Tim Cook, Apple’s executive manager to discuss the global company’s direct investment in Egypt.

The meeting was done during the World Economic Forum held in Davos, Switzerland.

Cook stressed that Apple is incredibly interested in directly investing in Egypt and that the whole thing is currently being studied, planned and looked into.

Apple’s executive manager also welcomed the collaboration with Egypt in the field of educational Technology, because it definitely lives up to the company’s vision and goals.

He added that he’s looking forward to the collaboration in the nearest time possible. Especially after hearing the words of President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi about Egypt’s keenness on bettering and evolving education and the field of electronics and technology.

Furthermore, in his turn, Madbouly stressed that Egypt too can not wait to collaborate with the global company. Since the Egyptian government is planning to transform Egypt into a center for Electronic and Technological industries in the Middle East Area.

Sources: Al Borsa News