It has been reported that a suicide bombing took place on the evening of Monday, February 18. The event took El Ghoureya Street, Near El Hussein, and behind Al Azhar mosque.

Early reports are confirming that the attacker had an explosive device and was trying to plant it around El Darb El Ahmar but failed. He was later chased by police forces; which led him to blow himself up at the spot.

Until now, two police officers are confirmed to be dead. Sources have also confirmed that there are major injuries, including some other members of the police forces. However, nothing yet is confirmed about the exact number or if there are any other fatalities.

Furthermore, all the injured have allegedly been transported to a nearby hospital.

The whole area is currently under inspection.

We’ll keep you updated.

Sources: Sada El Balad

Cairo24

Al Masry Al Youm