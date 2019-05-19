Ironically and even though Ramadan is a month of fasting, all we do during the month is gather with our friends and family and indulge in scrumptious meals whether it’s for Sohour or Iftar. And since Ramadan is also the month of doing good deeds and its essence entails that we not only think about what we eat but also feel for those who are less fortunate than us, it is only fair that we don’t waste the blessing of food that God has given us. During Iftars, we usually prepare more food than we need and a lot of it unfortunately ends up in the trash. So this Ramadan instead of bringing food to an Iftar gathering and adding up to the amount of food that will go to waste, how about you bring something else instead? Here are some gift ideas for those who are not feeling very creative:

1-Qur’an

There is nothing better than the holy book to greet someone and thank them for the delicious food they have prepared for you. And the best part is, every time your host reads from the holy book, you get a free ticket to heaven.

2-Flowers

We often underestimate the power of nature here in Egypt, and trust us your host is bound to appreciate that bouquet of flowers sooner or later. Try buying orchids. They’re beautiful and if taken care of, they can re-bloom many times reminding your recipient of its giver over and over again!

3-Something Small for the Kitchen

How about you bring your host a tool that will come in handy in the kitchen? A cheese knife or a wooden spoon are both good ideas! A bread basket too. Bottom line is there are many options and utensils from which you could pick and choose!

4-Something for the House

If you are not feeling the kitchen idea, how about bringing something for the house? Like a vase or sofa cushions that match the colours of the carpet.

5-A Framed Photo of You and Your Host

Ramadan is all about sentimentality and appreciating the little things, so imagine how sentimental your host is bound to get when you show up at their door with an old photograph of you together.

6-A Thank You Note

On your way to your host, you could stop by the gift shop and look for a thank you note that expresses your gratitude towards them. Don’t forget to add your touch to it, maybe a few nice words and your signature!

7-Scented Candles

Just think about it, how cool would it be if you show up with a bunch of candles that your host could use to decorate the dinner table? And if you have enough time on your hands, you can even try customizing the candles, maybe have a thank you note written on it.

8-A Fancy Pen

This one could do you wonders, especially if you’re invited to Iftar at your boss’s place. A pen is the best standard business gift.

9-CD/ Mix Tape

If the people you are going to have Iftar with are big fans of music, customizing a playlist for the evening is a thoughtful gift to get your host. It will also guarantee you the entertainment you need to enjoy the evening.

10-Cards/ Board Games

It doesn’t matter what kind of game it is, and you have a lot of options to pick and choose from. Whether it’s Monopoly, Scrabble, Risk, Clue or any other board game, this is one of the best gifts you could buy your host, especially since you will be relieving them of the huge burden of how to entertain the guests and keep them on their toes.

11-Fanous/ Lantern

Ramadan is all about beautiful Fawanees lit everywhere, and the truth is no home could possibly get enough of those. Just imagine how thoughtful it would be to walk into your guest’s house with a Fanous that they could light in and decorate their home with every Ramadan and remember you through the years.

12-Prayer Counter/ Sebha

We all like to count our prayers during the holy month. So think about all the Thawab you will be getting when your host tracks their prayers to God on the Sebha or prayer counter you got them. The results will be more than rewarding.

13-Drinks

Most guests bring the dessert and forget about the drinks, even though in Ramadan you have plenty of seasonal drinks that you could pick and choose from. Whether it’s Hibiscus or Amar El-Din, you name it and they’ve got it.

Finally, our best advice to you would be to ask your host about what they want you to bring them. If you’re wondering about the polite way to ask, then how about you tell them that you would be taking this route, for example, while driving to their Iftar, and you were wondering what to pick up for them along the way. And most of all, remember to have fun and to thank God for all His blessings.