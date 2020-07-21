Okay, so summer kind of snuck up on us this year. But, before you start panicking about all those plans you cancelled, allow us to tell you that the best plans are often the most simple ones.

No, we’re not pulling your leg here or anything. In fact, we’ll recommend something quintessential and fun for the summer: Road Trips! Do you even have to think about it? Just pack your bag, set up your car, and read about these 5 destinations to pick a place!

Fayoum

Duration: 1 hour and 52 minutes away from Cairo

Whether you’re enjoying the view on the road or you park somewhere to fully experience it, you’ll still get the most of what you ask for, even with the slowly-easing restrictions.

You can have a picnic or you can enjoy the sunset or sunrise — the sky’s the limit, really!

Alexandria

Duration: 2 hours and 37 minutes away from Cairo

Sure, popular saying stresses that there’s nothing like Alexandria in the winter but you know what? It’s not that bad during the summer either.

Just puff up your road-trip music playlist and make your day’s plans as you hit the road. There’s nothing like a quick trip to a state so full of life!

Ismailia

Duration: 2 hours and 16 minutes away from Cairo

As naturally beautiful as Ismailia simply is, it’s a wonder why it’s not higher on people’s to-visit lists, honestly. The city is arguably one that has a lot to offer in terms of open-air spaces and beautiful bodies of water.

Trust us! You’ll enjoy Ismailia — just don’t go the stereotypical route and ask the people about the mango situation.

Ain Sokhna

Duration: 1 hour and 36 minutes away from Cairo

Sure, you expected this destination here but honestly, how could we skip out on Ain El-Sokhna? It’s literally so close, it will take you a longer time to drive to the other side of Cairo!

And not only that, with all the resorts and towns just opening up and easing the restrictions, you’ll never run out of places to visit and things to do! What are you waiting for? Fill up the gas tank!

Port Said

Duration: 2 hours and 56 minutes away from Cairo

Okay, yes, to visit Port Said, even if on a road-trip, you’ll have to muster up more energy and expect to drive a tiny bit more compared to other destinations. But honestly? It’s worth it; it just is.

Check out the Port Said Lighthouse, the modern art museum, and sample the local cuisine and you won’t regret it!

Are you packing up as we speak? We sure are!