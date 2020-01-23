Activities in Cairo are numerous. But sometimes we get bored and feel like going on an adventure. Luckily, camping is one of those adventures you could still enjoy inside Cairo (if you’re on a tight budget and schedule) and outside Cairo, if you’re a bit of a daredevil!

Wadi Degla Protectorate

Who said you need to travel long miles for a getaway adventure? Wadi Degla, in Maadi, offers a great chance for you to indulge in camping, hiking and many other nature-based activities. Don’t be surprised though, if you come across a fox, gazelle or bat there!

Wadi El Hitan

Valley of the Whales is not exactly in Cairo, it’s hardly outside though. El Fayoum hosts yet another amazing location for camping. Also, it holds a site exhibition to the fossils of the whales evolution process. We highly recommend visiting the place, at least once!

White Desert

Okay, let’s take the game up a notch. Located in Farafra Oasis is the magical White Desert. Once you set eyes on it, you’ll feel like you just stepped in heaven. Should you decide to camp, stargazing at night is an unparalleled experience you can’t find anywhere else.

Siwa Oasis

Siwa is a bit remote, yes, but it’s totally worth it. Located in the Western Desert, the Great Sea Sand surrounding Siwa is a great place to go camping and enjoy an unmatched view.

Ras Abou Galoum

Another natural protectorate that is great for camping is Dahab’s Abou Galoum. The one thing this South Sinai spot has, that others don’t, is the SEA. So, you could either camp by the sea or go deeper in the Bedouin desert to set your fire!

Sinai

If you do decide to take this to high gear, Sinai mountains is the place to go. Located at South Sinai is the Saint Catherine mountain (Moses mountain) where you could camp near the oldest monastery in the world!

What are you waiting for? Get your camping gear ready everybody!