Public beach bathrooms are rarely spaces anyone thinks twice about. They are functional, temporary and designed simply to get the job done. But this summer at Bianchi on the North Coast, Lecico Signature is challenging that familiar idea, transforming an everyday public facility into something that feels much closer to stepping into a thoughtfully designed home.

As part of its summer activation at Bianchi, Lecico Signature has transformed bathrooms across the destination into fully styled spaces, bringing together sanitary ware, tiles, accessories and interior details to create complete bathroom environments. Rather than looking or feeling like conventional public facilities, each space has been carefully designed with its own distinct identity, demonstrating how different combinations of materials, fixtures and finishes can completely change the character of a bathroom.

The activation brings Lecico Signature’s portfolio directly into the summer experience, turning bathrooms throughout Bianchi into an unexpected expression of the brand’s approach to design. From ceramic surfaces and tiles to WCs, basins, urinals and other sanitary solutions, every element has been selected to work as part of a considered interior rather than existing as an isolated product.

Among the products featured across the spaces is the Elegance range, reflecting Lecico Signature’s focus on combining contemporary form with everyday functionality. The range, alongside the other sanitary solutions and ceramic finishes incorporated into the bathrooms, demonstrates how technical product considerations such as proportions, shapes, finishes and functionality can also contribute to the overall look and feel of an interior.

Each bathroom holds a distinct identity, with its own combination of sanitary ware, tiles, accessories and design details. This creates a series of different interpretations of the modern bathroom, showing how the same category of products can contribute to very different interiors depending on the materials, finishes and elements surrounding them.

The result is a space where functionality and design work together. The choice of a basin or WC is no longer viewed separately from the room around it; instead, sanitary ware becomes part of a wider interior composition, with ceramic tiles, surfaces, fixtures and accessories contributing to one cohesive aesthetic.

That approach reflects a broader shift in the way bathrooms are being considered within modern homes. As North Coast properties increasingly function as second homes, weekend escapes and spaces for entertaining, the focus on design and comfort extends beyond living rooms, kitchens and outdoor areas. Bathrooms are becoming an increasingly important part of the overall home experience, with greater attention being given to the relationship between materials, sanitary ware, finishes and functionality.

The Bianchi setting makes this particularly relevant. Located in Sidi Abdel Rahman at Kilometres 134–135 on the Alexandria–Marsa Matrouh Desert Road, the destination is closely connected to the world of summer homes and contemporary coastal living. By bringing the activation into this environment, Lecico Signature places bathroom design within a setting where interiors, comfort and lifestyle are already naturally part of the conversation.

The activation also reflects Lecico Signature’s broader approach to presenting its products: not simply as individual sanitary ware pieces or tiles, but as components that can come together to define an entire space. Through the different bathroom identities at Bianchi, visitors are introduced to a range of possibilities for combining sanitary solutions, ceramic surfaces, fixtures and accessories within different design directions.

What begins as an unexpected transformation of a public beach facility therefore becomes a wider exploration of what a bathroom can be. At Bianchi, Lecico Signature is using the summer setting to demonstrate how even one of the most functional spaces in a home can be approached with the same level of thought, design and attention to detail as any other room.

This summer, the bathroom becomes more than a stop along the beach. It becomes part of the experience — and a showcase for how Lecico Signature is rethinking the way sanitary ware and bathroom design can live within everyday spaces.