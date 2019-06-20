Don’t get it wrong, because this is basically coming from a Mohamed Salah fanatic. And if anything, I should be seeing him as the best in the world, not just in the National Team.

However, this shouldn’t be the case. Because for sometime now, people have been going crazy over him. And that’s completely understandable and amazing, honestly. But when it comes to Egypt’s National Team, what about the rest of the players?

We’re only hours away from the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON); and yes the energy is awesome so far. Everyone is terrified and excited, because it’s the biggest tournament for Egypt. We are 7 times title holders already and are now hunting down the 8th.

That being said, everything is still more or less centered around Liverpool’s forward Mohamed Salah.

Not only that, people are actually keen on comparing him with the rest of his national team teammates, and undermining them, for some reason. And of course, commenting on how such a talent could play alongside the less capable others!

Honestly, it was funny at first with the memes and all. But it has become ridiculous and disrespectful. Supporting Salah is a must, because he’s doing amazing. He won the Premier League Golden Boot two years in a row and now, he’s European champion as well!

Which is outstanding, and we – Egyptians – should support him and stand up for him against the world and the likes of the other legendary players that he’s now being compared with, like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

But why is it that during international games we direct our energy at loving him and hating on the other Egypt players? And what’s up with the whole – using the words “Salah’s Team” instead of “The National Team“- ?

Why are people forgetting that because of every single one in this team, we’ve qualified for the World Cup after a 28-year-drought? That’s in addition to reaching the AFCON final in 2017.

Even now, qualifying for the AFCON this year was a team effort.

And may we remind you: It’s called a team for a reason!

Everybody notices how Salah changes the game the minute he steps on the pitch. And it couldn’t be more true. That’s football, and that’s how it is. Every player has his own skills and style of playing, and tries his best to help the team get the best result.

What about Al-Zamalek’s Tarek Hamed? He’s our midfielder and without him we could’ve conceded a million goals. Same for our centre back, West bromwich’s Ahmed Hegazi, who has been outstanding from the very beginning!

Also, those who say that “We’re nothing without Salah“, does he also defend and save the ball? We don’t think so, because that’s the other guys’ jobs. Therefore this doesn’t make sense, people!

And let’s not forget how despite the unfortunate circumstances and our poor run in the 2018 Russia World Cup, our goalkeeper Mohamed El-Shenawy made us proud and won Man of the Match against Uruguay. The world was watching and talking!

Why are we not making an effort to cheer for Amr Warda – PAOK – and Ahmed El-Mohamady – Aston Villa – as well, for example? If Mohamed Salah is doing great in Liverpool, they too are doing amazing in their teams abroad!

Same for Kasim Pasha’s Mahmoud Trezeguet, Al-Ahly’s Walid Soliman and Arsenal’s Mohamed El-Nenny; they’re all doing amazing in their positions. But the thing here is, the tiniest error from any of those or the rest of team rains fire on them from the fans!

On the contrary, if Salah does something unfortunate with the ball, he’s still the Egyptian King in our eyes. And he is; but we still need to go easy on the rest as well!

It’s just sad when we always see people on our timelines feeling sorry for Salah because he has to play with the National Team. That doesn’t even make sense!

Yes, not everybody is doing that. But since we’re on the verge of something great now and are hunting down our 8th African trophy, it’s time for the ones who do to stop the nonsense and stand behind every single player in our Egyptian National Team!

Mohamed Salah is outstanding; he reached places and levels not everyone in the team did. But that doesn’t mean we should go on and undermine their efforts, for whatever reason in the world.

And let’s not forget that those hurtful ‘jokes’ could appear on their timelines, and make them sad and unmotivated to do anything for the good and benefit of the country!

Finally, good luck and all the best to our National Team! We’re all looking forward to taking back our throne and being kings of Africa, once again!