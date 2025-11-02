With a spectacular International Hair Show Bringing Together World-Renowned Hairdressers, Artists and Celebrities L’Oréal Professionnel, the world’s leading brand in professional haircare and colour, illuminated Cairo with an unforgettable celebration of beauty, artistry, and innovation by launching the first edition of the “Pro Hair Forum” at the Saqqara Plateau in Cairo. Marking the 15th anniversary of the brand’s presence in the Egyptian market, the event brought together an elite line-up of international and local hairstylists, alongside renowned artists and celebrities.