Cairo – June, 2026 – Oriental Weavers, the world’s leading manufacturer of woven carpets, celebrated 650 employees who have dedicated 30 years of service, commitment, and contribution to the Group at its Pioneers Medal ceremony. The celebration recognized an exceptional journey of loyalty and belonging that has played a vital role in building the company’s success story and strengthening its position over the past decades. The celebration reflects Oriental Weavers’ long-standing commitment to recognizing and valuing its people, driven by its belief that employees are the foundation of its success and its most valuable asset.