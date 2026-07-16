Celebrating PR Day with Rowaidah Bibars: A Conversation on Leadership, Communications, and the Future of PR

Public relations has evolved far beyond media coverage. How has the role of PR changed over the past few years, and what do you believe defines successful communication today?

PR is not just about telling stories; it’s about shaping understanding, inspiring trust, and building relationships that stand the test of time. In an age where audiences can instantly recognize what feels manufactured, authenticity has become the foundation of effective communication.

Success isn’t measured by how loud your message is, but by how deeply it resonates; by whether people believe it, connect with it, and see it reflected in your actions. At its best, communication has the power to bring people closer, and that, more than ever, is what defines great public relations.

Looking back on your career, was there a communications decision that seemed risky at the time but ultimately reshaped the way you think about leadership and reputation management? What did it teach you?

I’ve always believed that our greatest competition isn’t in the market; it’s with who we were yesterday. Rather than looking over our shoulders, we should challenge our own capabilities, embrace continuous learning, and never become comfortable with success. That mindset gives me the confidence to make bold decisions, because when you continuously invest in learning, risk becomes an opportunity to evolve rather than something to fear.

With the rise of AI, social media, and the 24/7 news cycle, what do you see as the biggest challenge—and biggest opportunity—for PR professionals today?

Technology has changed the speed of communication, but it hasn’t changed its essence. I’ve always believed that PR is, at its core, human to human. It is about understanding emotions, reading between the lines, navigating nuance, and building genuine relationships.

AI is a powerful enabler that helps us work smarter, faster, and more efficiently; but it is not a replacer. It can enhance the way we communicate, but it cannot replicate empathy, judgment, or the human instinct that lies at the heart of meaningful communication.

In an era where audiences value authenticity, how can brands build trust while balancing business objectives and public expectations?

Authenticity is the foundation of trust, but relevance is what sustains it. Brands should continuously read the market, understand changing behaviors, and listen to the people they serve. When communication is rooted in real insight, authenticity becomes meaningful, business objectives become more sustainable, and trust becomes a natural outcome rather than a marketing goal. That’s where meaningful communication creates lasting impact.

Looking ahead, what skills do you believe will define the next generation of PR and communications professionals, and how can young talent prepare for the industry’s future?

The most important skill isn’t mastering a platform or a tool; it’s mastering yourself. This profession evolves every day, and the moment you think you’ve mastered it all is the moment you stop growing.

My advice to young professionals is to be patient with your journey, don’t compare yourself to those around you, compare yourself to who you were yesterday. Challenge your own limits, stay curious, welcome feedback, and never let your ego become bigger than your willingness to learn. Skills can be taught, but a mindset of humility, resilience, and continuous learning is what truly defines exceptional communicators.

As we celebrate PR Day, what is one misconception about public relations that you wish more people understood, and what message would you like to share with the communications community?

One misconception I wish more people understood is that PR is not about creating events or chasing headlines. Those are simply vehicles. At its core, PR is about shaping perceptions, building brand positioning, and managing reputation; as reputation is one of the most valuable and most fragile assets any organization can build, and protecting it is the true purpose of public relations.

It is about creating understanding between organizations, the people they serve, and society at large. As communicators, we don’t simply deliver messages; we shape how organizations are understood, remembered, and trusted. That is both the privilege and the responsibility of our profession.