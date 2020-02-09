Valentine’s is one of the most exciting times of the year. It seems like every clothing store brings out a new dazzling red dress to tempt you with and everyone is hurrying off for date nights and receiving roses on Valentine’s Day.

At times though it can be hard to choose what to wear if you have a date, especially if it’s with someone you’ve only just started seeing. Even if you are able to find the right outfit, it can then be hard to work out how to accessorise the look without overdoing it.

That’s why we’ve compiled this wonderful selection of celebrity inspired Valentine’s outfits, featuring accessories to match from some of our favourite brands. Of course, we had to include a few iconic red dresses. It’s the month of Valentine’s after all!

Elegant and sophisticated for dinner in the city

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle inspired H&M look

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, looked stunning in a formal red dress as she hopped off a private jet in Tonga with her husband last year (all whilst pregnant!).

The striking red Self-Portrait dress costs around 8,400 EGP, but a very similar look can be achieved at H&M for significantly less. Elegant, sophisticated and classy, this is the dress you’d wear to an exclusive city-view restaurant.

For an effortlessly beautiful look, pair the outfit with simple black court heels, a matching clutch bag, gold pearl earrings and minimalist makeup – It’s the perfect evening date outfit.

Bright and colourful for an art exhibition

Amal Clooney inspired bright and colourful Zara looks

Fashion Icon and Human Rights Lawyer Amal Clooney has given us many outfit inspirations over the years, with her and George Clooney set to celebrate their 6th wedding anniversary this September.

Her iconic date-night look normally features a bold colour with plain accessories to match – a guide to pulling off the brightest of colours.

We’ve managed to compile two very similar looks to her infamous date night outfits from Zara, with matching accessories too.They’re both truly magnificent Valentine’s outfits, even if they aren’t red!

Yellow

For this look, buy Zara’s bright yellow statement coat which works perfectly with cream thigh-high boots to capture the gaze of everyone in the room. Wear it over the top of an oversized black t-shirt dress.

That way, if you take the coat off later in the evening the outfit still looks great. While you could wear a clutch bag like Amal, a larger strap bag is probably more practical and the gold handle matches Zara’s floral gold and black earrings for a really feminine look.

Emerald

This really youthful look radiates stunning emerald tones. Although Amal is wearing a two-piece set, the look can be easily replicated with an emerald midi dress and matching cream accessories.

A strappy cream animal print textured bag goes perfectly with the look and some simple gold drop earrings are a must to finish off the style.

Playful and glittery for a daytime date

Lucy Boynton inspired gold and glittery Next look

Academy Award winning Egyptian actor Rami Malek always looks amazing on date nights with his girlfriend Lucy Boynton, but we think her style is brilliant too. In this look, she paired a glittery black and gold spotted dress with bright gold shoes and daring eye makeup.

You can buy an almost identical sheer textured dress from Next, which is easily paired with plain gold accessories, a black clutch bag and gold heels (of course!).

Apply gold eyeshadow in a cut crease shape from Urban Decay’s Naked Honey Eyeshadow Palette to finish off the look. When you’re wearing makeup this bold, it becomes part of the outfit!

Sexy in red for an evening out

Kylie Jenner inspired sexy red and silver H&M look

This time last year billionaire Kylie Jenner was spotted heading out with her love Travis Scott in a magnificent red outfit, fitting for the month of Valentine’s. She paired the look with nude heels, silver rings and bold red lipstick, most likely from her own lipstick range.

While the incredibly high thigh slit is not overly practical for date nights, a slightly more modest H&M red satin cocktail dress can work wonders for recreating this Valentine’s look. If it’s still on the shorter side, add a long black jacket or opt for a midi satin dress instead.

By far the most daring of all the celebrity-inspired Valentine’s Day looks; this outfit would require a lot of confidence. Why not give it a try? You can buy the nude heels, silver clutch bag and dangling earrings from H&M too.

Whatever you decide to wear, have a great Valentine’s!