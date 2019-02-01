By: Yara Tarek

Since Mohamed Hamaki recently released his album, everyone has also been anticipating Tamer Ashour’s new album. But for all the unexpected reasons.

Date with Hamaki and Break-up with Tamer Ashour

Apparently the audience believe that Hamaki’s new album is targeted for couples only. So, what about single people? They also think that Tamer Ashour will surely cater to the singles’ camp given his long history of “depressing songs”.

Tamer’s Legacy of Depressing Songs

We have always joked about his previous albums; how he’s almost always causing us depression and giving us hysterical crying episodes.

When he released albums in the past, it prompted reactions like these:

“Why is life attacking me right now?”

“I needed my dose of sorrow anyway.”

We decided to help you out if you’re a first time listener.

Precautionary Measures When Listening to Tamer Ashour’s Album

You can’t just download the new album and listen to it right away. Because Ashour is not like any other singer.

You need to steer clear of all pointy objects, anything that might be poisonous or anything you can use to commit suicide.

If you’re already depressed, just delete the whole thing…forget it. You won’t be able to handle it. *Don’t do this, Man*

Don’t Listen While Driving

If you’re going through tough times already, listing to Tamer Ashour’s songs while driving can be a very dangerous thing to do.

Don’t Make Plans and then Listen to Him

“A friend once advised me to listen to his songs. I was waiting for that friend to visit and decided to give it a try. My God…I curled up in bed, couldn’t even reach the door when the bell rang…I started sobbing uncontrollably.” N.T

When Your Friends Decide to Play Tamer Ashour’s Songs in the Car

Why turn out the lights on our world? Why take all the goods things in life and throw them away? we were having fun.

A Theory

Maybe his songs are so depressing because he lacks a sense of humor!

But We Still Love Him No Matter What

Even if his songs scoop the sadness out of our hearts, and we might start slitting our own wrists after the chorus, we still love him. His songs come in handy; I mean sometimes you just want to listen to depressing songs.

We really can’t wait for the new album to come out, and we’re going to listen to it, no matter what it takes.