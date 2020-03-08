Two days ago, on March 6, 29-year-old Shehab Othman passed away during his working hours. A tragic incident that came as a slap in the face to each and everyone. And that made it necessary for us to have the talk.

In case you haven’t heard about it, here’s the story in brief. Shehab Othman was just a regular CIB employee who, according to the testimony of his colleagues, wasn’t feeling well one day at his bank job.

Allegedly, Othman asked for a day off and his request was declined on the basis of having no one to fill in his place. So, on that particular day, he received a deposit of 8 Million and once he finished up, he fell dead.

The news came as a shock to his family and for social media users who took the chance to comment on the importance of changing our work culture in Egypt. And we’re here now to share the plea!

Let’s use this particular incident as proof of how employees in Egypt are being subjected to extremely long working hours and inflexible schedules.

Working extra hours to prove dedication, and employees being frowned upon when requesting days off or being shy to ask for a sick leave are among the reasons why our Egyptian work culture is flawed.

Causing employees, especially those working in the finance and banking sectors, to suffer from stress, fatigue and inconsistent blood pressure rates, to say the least.

For what it’s worth, we think it’s time to open a nation-wide debate about changing the rules and regulations of our working culture. It’s time we put more thought into the mental and physical well-being of Egyptian employees.

Finally, we hope the authorities will take the right measures to investigate the death of this married man with two children. And we hope those behind such catastrophe will be held responsible.