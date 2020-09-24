In line with CIB’s commitment to aid the advancement of women, the partnership aims to give women the tools to launch the next stage of their businesses

Cairo, Egypt – Commercial International Bank (CIB), Egypt’s leading private sector bank, announced today its partnership with She’s Next, Empowered by Visa, a global initiative to support and champion women business owners as they run, fund and grow their businesses.

To inaugurate this partnership, CIB will be a regional sponsor of What’s Next Fest, a three-day virtual summit that aims to bring together founders from around the world, hosted by the Female Founder Collective, in partnership with She’s Next, Empowered by Visa.

“We’re proud to be sponsors of the upcoming She’s Next summit, Empowered by Visa,” said Rashwan Hammady, Head of Retail Segments & Products – CIB. “This partnership is in line with CIB’s strategy in supporting small- and medium-sized enterprises in addition to our continued commitment to women empowerment to help sustain business growth, which is especially pertinent during these difficult times.”

What’s Next Fest aims to arm women with tools and information around navigating roadblocks to power through the next stage of their business by bringing together industry leaders across disciplines and countries. Though panels, fireside chats, and interactive Q&A, the virtual summit will provide attendees with educational insights and expert guidance as they forge ahead into one of the most challenging years in history for entrepreneurs.

“We are excited to partner with CIB as one of our key sponsors to bring She’s Next to Middle East & North Africa. She’s Next, Empowered by Visa, is part of our ongoing commitment to support female entrepreneurs across the globe and help empower them to overcome the challenges they face, and to successfully run, fund and grow their businesses through research, insights and technologies.” said Malak El-Baba, Egypt Country Manager- Visa

The virtual Fest will be held from 22 September to 24 September.