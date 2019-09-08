As children, we’ve always thought the circus to be a captivating landscape. It’s where all the magic happens, as they say. This fascination is exactly the reason why we’re ecstatic to announce that the biggest entertainment show is finally coming to town. Not any show either, it’s the best there is; Cirque du Soleil!

Hosted by Hyde Park Developments, Cirque du Soleil will be coming to Egypt with their 43rd production, BAZZAR, which is inspired by the colorful and chaotic grand Indian bazaar.

Hyde Park’s Involvement

As Hyde Park Developments are always keen on presenting new, remarkable experiences to the public, this will very certainly come to pass with this unforgettable experience for Egyptian audiences and tourists.

It’s worth mentioning that through this international, one-of-a-kind event, Hyde Park New Cairo will achieve its goal of becoming one of the top preferred family destinations, as well as creating a state of excitement in Egyptian entertainment

Why is it a big deal?

Cirque du Soleil are incredible is a Canadian entertainment company and the largest theatrical producer in the world. Two former street performers founded the Canadian entertainment group in 1984, and now it boasts almost 4,000 employees, of whom 1,400 are artists from 60 different countries.

Naturally, this kind of diversity makes for a melting pot of cultures from all around the world. This is what Cirque du Soleil thinks too, as they bring us their BAZZAR show, which is regarded as a breathtaking, colorful homage to the cirque’s legacy.

If that’s not a big deal, we don’t know what is!

What’s the Bazaar show?

Brought to us by Alchemy Project, presented by Etisalat Misr & hosted by Hyde Park New Cairo, BAZZAR will feature everything we have come to expect from the group—an artistic combination of creative entertainment and a meeting of the cultural and the musical.

Just thinking about this experience transports us to the original elements that made Cirque du Soleil popular for all of these years. Not that we really need to be children to enjoy the shows.

The cirque is pretty much the only place in the world that will hold the attention of every person, young or old, cementing itself as one of the finest family entertainments in the world.

When is it happening, and how can you go?

Starting on the 19th of September and ending on the 6th of October, Cirque du Soleil will be hosted at Hyde Park New Cairo under the Big Top.

Every show is guaranteed to be a showstopper that will bring families together through the magical sensations of wild acrobatics, clowns, and mind-blowing illusions.

To put it simply, it’s a whole new world of fantasy, colors, and life. To catch this new world, though, all you need to do is book your tickets now.

Magic like this is magic you don’t want to miss out on. Be sure to book your tickets now.