Okay, we’ll admit it. We’ve spoken before about the world’s biggest entertainment show coming to Egypt, but we’ll speak about it again. Can you really blame us? Any Cirque du Soleil-Bazzar event is something to behold, after all.

Cirque du Soleil’s BAZZAR Opening Made Records

Because the magic of the cirque cannot really be matched to anything else, it was no wonder that Cirque du Soleil Bazaar show’s premiere witnessed thousands in attendance at Hyde Park New Cairo on September 24th.

The audience got what they came for and more. In 2 hours of breathtaking performances, the crowds got to see a mesmerizing, colorful homage to Cirque du Soleil’s legacy breathe through Bazaar, featuring the cirque’s signature style and an artistic combination of creative entertainment where the cultural and musical melt into one world of fantasy, color, and life.

The crowds present had been so enchanted by the show and the magic of wild acrobatics and mind-boggling illusions that they had begun a standing ovation that lasted several minutes to express their delight with the show and the organization.

This wasn’t missed by the Cirque’s Maestro, who thanked the all-age audience in Arabic at the end of the show.

Cirque Du Soleil coming to Egypt proves one more time to the whole world that Om ElDonia has the capabilities and resources to host such international mega events, as it also positions Egypt as a hub for recreational tourism in the Middle East.

The Show Couldn’t Have Went On Without Hyde Park

Hyde Park New Cairo played its part and more as it made Cirque du Soleil feel at home and hosted the act, brought by Alchemy Project, for the first time in Egypt.

Audiences attending the Bazaar show enjoyed themselves at the F&B area before the show and took photos at the Hyde Park booth, which prints your memories in less than one minute.

Always presenting remarkable and new experiences to its communities, Hyde Park New Cairo is surely on its way to achieving its dream of becoming a top family preferred destination.

If you missed the opening, don’t worry. Hyde Park New Cairo is hosting Cirque du Soleil under the Big Top from September 24th to October 6th.