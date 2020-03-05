Every now and then, we hear about pop artists stealing or “plagiarizing” another artist’s song or melody.
However, not all incidents end up in a court of law. Here’s a list of some classic Arabic songs that originated from other international songs.
Fayrouz- Kano Ya Habeby
Did you know that Fayrouz’s 1974 “Kano Ya Habeby” originated from a classical Russian anthem called Poliushko Polie Lev Knipper? Don’t believe us, listen for yourself.
Abdel Wahab- Ya Msafer Wahdak
Yes. Abdel Wahab’s masterpiece is taken from a Greek song that was released 4 years before his song came out in 1842. Wonders never cease, huh?
Fayrouz- Ya Ana
Sorry folks, but it appears that a lot of Fayrouz’s song is taken from a symphony by Mozart. But to be fair, Fayrouz’s family, Al Rahbani, did admit to borrowing her 1972 “Ya Ana“.
Hoda Hadad- Lina
Another song adopted from a classical symphony is Hoda Hadad’s “Lina” which corresponds to Mendelssohn’s violin E minor.
Mohamed Fouad- Aw2at ya Donya
No one can forget the 90s hit “Aw2at Ya Donya” by Mohamed Fouad. It was groundbreaking, but also, non-original. It’s actually a mirrored copy of Wild World by Cat Stevens.
Fayrouz- Betzkarak
Joseph Kosma got nothing on our Fayrouz. She adopted his Autumn Leaves music and put her own authentic Arabic spin on it. Can you tell?