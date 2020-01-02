College Stereotypes According to Parents

In reality, nothing in life has an actual life span, except possibly your parents’ old stereotypes about college. Scratch that. There’s no “possibly”, your parents’ views about college and the people in it are archaic.

Don’t believe us? Fine, but take a look at these Sponsored-By-Parents stereotypes we managed to gather up.

The Bad Girl

Although she may be a perfectly normal girl with a few vices, The Bad Girl is seen as the ultimate evil by your parents. This is all based on a very faint intuition, of course, especially if she has any facial piercings.

Your parents will tell you to stay away from her and avoid her offers for “drugs and smokes”, like you’re some unwittingly naive teenager in a peer pressure ad.

The “Marry Me 3orfy” Type

We don’t know who started the whole 3orfy marriage thing in Egypt, but apparently there’s still a portion of older people who think it’s a thing in colleges. And naturally, this is why you’ll be warned to stay away from the type usually associated with it.

come to think of it, we may have an idea where the stereotype started…

If you want to know just what that type is, study a lot of old Egyptian TV and you’ll find them — kind of cool, always in sunglasses and flannels, and supposedly “dangerous”.

The Literal Drug Dealer

We don’t know why parents think college security isn’t a thing, but according to them this one stereotype you’ll also have to stay away from — the Drug Dealer.

See, this person is called so by your parents because their hair is slightly windblown and messy and they don’t go to college a lot. In reality, they’re probably just procrastinators with a very particular aesthetic.

Mr.-In-The-Know

Here’s one person your parents won’t tell you to avoid based on one glance only. Mr.-In-The-Know is “one of the good ones” because he’s a student activity president and is outwardly studious.

Our advice is naturally to stay away from this particular person because the chances of them being a hypocrite are quite high, actually.

See? How about that for comically expired?