It’s starting to feel like déjà vu every time we scroll through our feeds; the same concepts, the same games, the same formats. You see a post, pause, and think, ‘Where have I seen this before?’, only to realize it’s copied content from another platform or creator.

What sparked this conversation is the latest wave of red-carpet and film festival coverage, especially during events like GFF. The repetition is hard to miss: same rapid-fire games, same ‘Who’s the Most’ questions, and obviously the same “Guess the Celebrity” formats.

Everything is beginning to blend into one endless scroll of sameness. This isn’t a blaming piece, nor is it about playing the victim. It’s simply a question many of us have started to ask: why has it become so easy to imitate entertainment content from creators, platforms, or any digital source, instead of creating something original that represents your unique voice?

What’s even more concerning is the blatant copying; it often feels like no one’s even trying to disguise it anymore or feels any shame in taking credit for someone else’s effort and ideas.

Suddenly, everyone’s a trivia host, asking actors the same testing questions. And we can’t help but wonder: why is there no guideline for this?

What we’re trying to tackle here — and perhaps consider as a call — is the need to bring back the basic morals of online content, much like the ethics that once guided traditional media and journalism. There’s a fine line between drawing inspiration and outright mimicking others under the excuse of “it’s for everyone.” It shouldn’t be.

Simply because, as content creators, we have a responsibility toward our audience to inspire, inform, and entertain them through diverse and original ideas. Don’t you agree?