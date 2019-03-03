On Saturday March 1st, the North Cairo Court extended detaining 6 suspects in the Ramses Station train accident for 15 more days as the investigations continue.

The six suspects are the driver of tractor no. 2305, his assistant, the person responsible for maneuvering the same tractor, the driver of tractor no. 2302, the person responsible for maneuvering the tractor, as well as the person specialized in switching the train lines.

They are all facing the charges of accidental murder and gross negligence causing the train accident which took the lives of over 44 civilians and caused dozens of severe injuries.

According to Al-Masry Al- Youm, this court hearing session was held under extreme security measures in the North Cairo Court in Al-Abbaseya district, with no sight of the suspects’ families.

Apparently security forces were lined in front of the court entrance before the defendants’ arrival, forming a security cordon as the suspects entered the court. All media members were banned from videoing or photographing the defendants as they entered the court.

Also according to Al-Masry Al-Youm, a judicial source confirmed that the suspects confessed to negligence before the judge stating that a fight that broke between the two drivers resulted in Ali Salah (the driver of the tractor that exploded) leaving the tractor without taking the necessary measures to stop it. Which of course resulted in the tractor crashing into the station’s pavement and exploding taking the lives of dozens of civilians.

The suspects’ defense attorneys demanded they get a temporary release as the investigations continue. However, the court refused the request and renewed their detaining.

As of right now, the investigations are still taking place and the next court session is scheduled for Saturday, March 16th.

Sources: Al-Masry Al-Youm