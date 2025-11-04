Coventry University’s Cairo Branch, hosted at The Knowledge Hub Universities (TKH), celebrated its Class of 2025 as graduates donned their caps and gowns on the evening of 25 October during the official graduation ceremony.

The third graduating cohort, comprising nearly 640 students, received their degrees personally presented by Eng. Ahmed El Sewedy, Chancellor of Coventry University Group and Chairman and Founder of El Sewedy Education; Professor John Latham CBE, Coventry University Vice-Chancellor and Group CEO; Professor Dr. Shahira Samir, Vice President of The Knowledge Hub Universities; and the respective Heads of Schools.