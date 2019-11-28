Winter and Christmas are knocking on our doors. It’s just the perfect time for going out with friends and enjoying a nice cup of hot chocolate and a baked goodie. So, we’ve gathered the coziest spots in Cairo to get you in the mood!

Auntie Loulou, Zamalek

On top of our list is our favorite spot in Zamalek. Yes, this place is especially winter friendly and serves all the hot beverages you need to keep you warm. Their hot chocolate and Nutella espresso are phenomenal!

Tutti Matti, Maadi

This little Italian spot (branches in Sheikh Zayed & Maadi) has become a winter haven for us, for so many reasons. The seating is super friendly and comfortable; it has an outdoor garden and they make great desserts.

Origo, Zamalek

This German coffee house just screams CHRISTMAS. Although it’s a bit small in space, it’s full of so much warmth and peace. They always have classical music on their playlist and offer strong coffee!

Ovio, Sheikh Zayed

Want to spend a night out surrounded by the smell of the most marvelous beverages and desserts? Ovio in Zamalek, Sheikh Zayed and Maadi will always give you this holiday vibe!

Falak, Garden City

Though it initially started out as a bookstore, Falak has slowly turned into the downtown getaway place everyone needs. With dimmed lights, many couches and a friendly crowd, it rightfully earned its place as a go-to spot for winter!